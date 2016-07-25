July 25 Florida-based EverBank Financial Corp
is exploring a sale after receiving interest from a
potential buyer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The bank has been working with UBS Group AG to
solicit offers from possible buyers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/29V5xFU)
EverBank, which went public in 2012, provides personal and
business loans across the United States, and also operates a
wealth management division.
Up to Friday's close, the company had a market valuation of
$1.94 billion.
EverBank spokesman Michael Cosgrove declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)