BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
Aug 8 Financial services firm TIAA said it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion.
The cash offer of $19.50 per share represents a premium of 4.6 percent based on EverBank's Friday close.
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing