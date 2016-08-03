Aug 3 TIAA, the financial services firm seeking to expand in internet banking, has been in exclusive negotiations to acquire U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp Inc for $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal would underscore TIAA's ambitions to bolster TIAA Direct, its own internet bank launched four years ago. TIAA Direct offers consumer products from checking and saving accounts to mortgages and other loans.

Jacksonville, Florida-based EverBank said last week it was in advanced negotiations with a "well-respected financial services company" about selling itself for $19.50 per share in cash. It did not disclose the name of that company.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. EverBank declined to comment, while TIAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TIAA provides financial services for people who work at not-for-profit organizations in the academic, research, medical and cultural fields, serving 3.9 million active and retired employees. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)