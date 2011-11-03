NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
HONG KONG Nov 3 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan in a bid to meet capital requirements from changes in mainland monetary policy, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.
The Beijing-based mid-sized lender had yet to decide whether to list by the end of this year or in the first half of 2012, the newspaper said, citing a market source who asked not to be named. It gave no further details.
In August, a Hong Kong Chinese-language newspaper reported that China Everbright Bank would apply for an exemption to lower public shareholding below the required level as the lender sought to trim the size of its $6 billion public offering.
Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, is set to have a listing hearing next Thursday, aiming to raise about $4-4.5 billion in a listing in mid-December, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported, citing sources. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i