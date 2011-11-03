HONG KONG Nov 3 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan in a bid to meet capital requirements from changes in mainland monetary policy, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

The Beijing-based mid-sized lender had yet to decide whether to list by the end of this year or in the first half of 2012, the newspaper said, citing a market source who asked not to be named. It gave no further details.

In August, a Hong Kong Chinese-language newspaper reported that China Everbright Bank would apply for an exemption to lower public shareholding below the required level as the lender sought to trim the size of its $6 billion public offering.

Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, is set to have a listing hearing next Thursday, aiming to raise about $4-4.5 billion in a listing in mid-December, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported, citing sources. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)