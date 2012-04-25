HONG KONG, April 25 China Everbright International Ltd said on Tuesday Li Xueming had resigned as executive director and vice-chairman of the company, following media reports that he is the brother of ousted Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai.

Li's family background has no relationship with the normal operations of the company, Everbright said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. Li will be replaced by Zang Qiutao, the company added.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on April 19 that Li is also known as Bo Xiyong, and is the elder brother of Bo Xilai. Everbright's move comes after Bo Xilai was removed as party secretary of Chongqing, and his wife placed under investigation for the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)