HONG KONG Dec 4 Shanghai-listed China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd has received initial
commitments worth nearly $1.4 billion from 10 investors for an
up to $1.8 billion listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on
Wednesday citing people familiar with the plans.
The group of so-called cornerstone investors includes U.S.
hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co, China Shipping (Group) Co
and Zhongrong International Trust, reported IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication. China Shipping made the largest commitment
at $800 million.
The final list and amount of investment may change, IFR
reported.
Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation in
exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set period.
