BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
Oct 16 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets transaction permission from the Shanghai stock exchange for Shanghai-HK stock connect
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent