HONG KONG Aug 3 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
, a brokerage controlled by state-owned China
Everbright Group Corp Ltd, plans to launch next week a Hong Kong
share offering worth up to $1.2 billion, IFR reported on
Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.
The Shanghai-listed brokerage is offering 680 million shares
in an indicative range of HK$11.80 to HK$13.26 each, valuing the
deal at up to HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Everbright Securities did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment on the terms of the listing.
($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Tris
Pan; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)