HONG KONG Aug 5 Everbright Securities Co Ltd , a brokerage controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group Corp Ltd, has secured commitments from eight cornerstone investors for its up to $1.2 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The investors include China Shipbuilding Capital, China State Construction Engineering Corp and Hengjian International, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The cornerstone commitments will make up about 70 percent of the deal value.

Everbright Securities didn't respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cornerstone investors. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)