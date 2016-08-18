HONG KONG Aug 18 Shares in Everbright Securities Co Ltd, a brokerage controlled by state-owned China Everbright Group Corp Ltd, were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday, after receiving relatively tepid demand for the $1.1 billion deal.

Everbright Securities was indicated to open at HK$12.68 compared with the listing price of HK$12.68 for its share offering, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to gain 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)