BRIEF-CME Group says total open interest of 123.1 mln contracts on March 9, 2017
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says regulator issues warning, confiscates 2.15 million yuan ($353,000) revenues and slaps fine of 4.3 million yuan after probe on energy-saving panel maker henan tianfon
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xup84v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.