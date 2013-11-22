HONG KONG Nov 22 Everbright Securities
has been warned and fined by China's securities
regulator over an inadequate review of an IPO, compounding its
problems after a trading scandal earlier this year.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) imposed a
4.3 million yuan ($706,000) fine on Everbright and confiscated
revenues totalling 2.15 million yuan, the Shanghai-listed
brokerage said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
"The company did not perform its due diligence on Tianfon
Energy-saving's IPO application and the checking of its
financial records," Everbright said in the Chinese-language
statement, referring to the CSRC's decision.
The CSRC has also banned two sponsors who were involved in
Henan Tianfon Energy-saving Panel Science and Technology Co's
IPO from working in China's brokerage sector, Everbright said.
The latest announcement comes months after the brokerage was
hit by a trading error.
In August, a glitch with Everbright's order execution system
sent 26,082 erroneous "buy" orders directly to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange within a two-minute period, leading to a massive
but short-lived jump in China's main stock index.
The regulator then fined Everbright 523 million yuan and
barred its former president from the industry for life after
uncovering evidence of insider trading and other irregularities.
In September, the regulator said it planned to unveil new
rules to tighten supervision of stock and futures dealings.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore, editing by Mark Heinrich)