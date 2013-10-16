BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 16 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue up to 12 billion shares overseas
* Everbright Bank says plans listing on Hong Kong stock exchange after share issueSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suj83vFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo