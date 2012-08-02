NEW YORK Aug 2 Evercore Partners Inc has hired two veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bankers to head the boutique investment bank's consumer and retail group.

Brett Pickett and Lowell Strug have each agreed to join Evercore's investment banking business as senior managing directors and co-heads of the Consumer and Retail Group in New York.

Pickett was most recently a managing director and co-head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking at JPMorgan, which he joined in 1998. He joined Evercore on July 31.

Strug had been with JPMorgan since 2000 and was most recently a managing director in the bank's Mergers & Acquisitions group, focused on the consumer and retail sectors. He will join Evercore early next month.

Roger Altman, Executive Chairman of Evercore, said, "The firm is steadily widening its banking platform in deliberate fashion, and the addition of Brett and Lowell reflects that." (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)