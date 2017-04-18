DUBAI, April 18 U.S. boutique investment bank
Evercore said on Tuesday it had hired Waleed El-Amir as
a senior adviser for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and
expected to open a new office in Dubai in the second quarter,
El-Amir, who recently was head of group finance at
UniCredit, has over 20 years of experience in international
finance and has held senior leadership positions in financial
institutions in North America, Europe and the Middle East, the
bank said in a statement.
Evercore is among the banks chosen to advise on the listing
of Saudi Aramco, sources have told Reuters, in a
2018 listing that could value the Saudi company at $2 trillion.
The listing of Aramco and other deals in Saudi Arabia have
generated strong interest from Wall Street banks in the Gulf
region, as the kingdom seeks to privatise companies and
diversify the economy away from oil.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark
Potter)