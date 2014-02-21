NEW YORK Feb 21 A former senior managing
director at Evercore Group was charged on Friday with
securities fraud and other violations for setting up trades in
accounts held by an ex-girlfriend and a close relative based on
secret information he collected at work, according to a court
filing.
Frank Perkins Hixon Jr. was arrested Friday morning,
according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman, and
charged with five counts of securities fraud, two counts of
securities fraud in connection with a tender offer and one count
of making a false statement.
According to the charges, Hixon, who worked in Evercore's
mining and metals group, allegedly arranged trades in shares of
Evercore as well as two other companies: Westway Group, which
merged last year with EQT Infrastructure II, and Titanium Metals
Corp, which was purchased last year by Precision Castparts Corp
.
Hixon's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. An Evercore spokesman did not immediately offer a
comment.