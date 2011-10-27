* Q3 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.34

Oct 27 Evercore Partners' quarterly earnings topped Wall Street expectations as the boutique investment bank earned more fees from advising clients despite a tepid merger market.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 20 cents a share, effective the fourth quarter.

Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have reported weak results from their investment banking segment and are considering job cuts, as volatile equity markets and uncertainty over the U.S. economy makes companies go slow on their dealmaking.

"This was a dynamic quarter for Evercore's investment banking business. Our client base expanded again," Evercore Executive Chairman and Founder Roger Altman said in a statement.

Independent advisory firms like Evercore and its rivals Greenhill & Co and Lazard Ltd have been luring business away from the biggest names on Wall Street as clients prefer the more specialized services they offer.

Evercore, founded by former U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, has advised on several important deals in the quarter, including Kinder Morgan's $39 billion buy of El Paso Corp .

On an adjusted, pro-forma basis, the firm earned 46 cents a share, on revenue of $163.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a profit of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $128.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investment banking revenue rose 38 percent.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $23.70 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Supriya Kurane)