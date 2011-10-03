Oct 3 Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) said on Monday it hired former JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) investment banker Tim Main as a senior adviser to the firm's investment banking business.

Main, who was previously co-head of JPMorgan's global financial institutions group, will be based in New York and will focus on financial services clients. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)