By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Making its Midwest debut,
Evercore Wealth Management hired six new partners who were
employed at wealth manager Lowry Hill to open a Minneapolis
branch, the firm said on Tuesday.
The new contingent joins a unit of investment banking
boutique Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) and a business that had
until now been focused on New York and San Francisco. The
Midwest team brings the unit's count to 23 partners.
"It gives us a significant foothold in the U.S.," Evercore
Wealth Chief Executive Officer Jeff Maurer told Reuters.
"Having six non-U.S. Trust partners with their own individual
expertise adds to our franchise capabilities."
Evercore Wealth primarily has been built up from former
U.S. Trust portfolio managers. Maurer, a former CEO of U.S.
Trust, runs the nearly three-year-old division and recruited
his colleagues back in 2008 when Evercore Partners Inc first
launched the unit.
U.S. Trust, once one of the country's largest private banks
and wealth managers, has seen dozens of advisers and billions
in assets flee as it twice changed ownership in the past
decade.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the largest U.S. retail bank,
in 2006 acquired U.S. Trust from discount brokerage Charles
Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), which bought the firm in 2000.
The movement of Evercore's new team from private asset
management firm Lowry Hill, a division of Wells Fargo Bank
(WF.N), mirrors the recruitment of Evercore's base team by
Maurer from U.S. Trust. Evercore Wealth manages $2.9 billion in
assets, nearly doubling since last year.
"Our clients want to be a part of a boutique firm, not a
big bank," said Martha Pomerantz, former co-chair of Lowry
Hill's investment committee and new co-manager of Evercore's
Midwest office, in an interview.
She said the Midwest U.S. region offers Evercore access to
smaller businesses that do not want to go to "the coasts" for
money management.
Pomerantz will run the team with Julie Krieger, former
chief financial officer at Lowry Hill.
Joining the two will be Lowry Hill wealth advisers Pam
Lundell and Stacie Price, along with portfolio manager Michael
Seppelt. Rounding out the group will be Jason Anderson, former
chief technology adviser at an investment advisory firm.
The former Lowry Hill team, which will report directly to
Maurer, brings its close-knit culture to Evercore.
"We've worked together for 10 to 15 years; we know each
other well," Pomerantz said. "In my opinion, we took the
absolute top people from the firm."