Jan 12 Evercore Partners Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc's activism-defense specialist, Bill Anderson, as a senior managing director and global head of its strategic shareholder advisory business.

The boutique investment bank said Anderson, based in New York, was most recently a partner in the merger and acquisitions group of Goldman Sachs unit, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Media reported in July last year that Anderson was joining Evercore.

Anderson helped companies such as chemicals giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic decisions.

