Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global
head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore
Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its
restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Shah is the latest Goldman Sachs banker to join Evercore. In
2016, the boutique investment bank hired dealmaker John
Weinberg, whose family helped run Goldman Sachs for most of its
existence, as executive chairman. Evercore also hired
shareholder activism defense banker Bill Anderson from Goldman
Sachs in 2015.
The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has
not yet been made public. Both Goldman Sachs and Evercore
declined to comment.
Shah joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 after holding positions at
investment banks Miller Buckfire & Co and Wasserstein Perella &
Co, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Goldman Sachs, he
succeeded Bruce Mendelsohn, who left for boutique investment
bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP in 2015.
While Shah was at the helm of Goldman Sachs' restructuring
group, the bank worked on deals for debt-laden oil and gas
explorers Chesapeake Energy Corp and California
Resources Corp, and girls accessories boutique Claire's
Stores Inc.
Evercore has won mandates on major restructuring cases
including Texas electric utility company Energy Future Holdings
Corp, Canadian oil and gas explorer Lightstream Resources Ltd
and Chesapeake.
The firm has been building out its investment bank globally
over the last several years.
In January, Evercore announced it was establishing a Tokyo
office and had hired Masuo Fukuda, the co-head of investment
banking at Mizuho Securities, as the president of its business
in the region.
Evercore also said last month it had purchased a 19 percent
stake in Luminis Partners to expand in Australia and New
Zealand.
Shares of Evercore have climbed nearly 80 percent in the
last 12 months, compared to 20 percent for the broader S&P 500
Index.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Olivia Oran in New York;
editing by Diane Craft)