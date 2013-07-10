NEW YORK, July 10 Evercore Partners Inc
said on Wednesday it would launch a secondary private funds unit
to be headed by former leaders of UBS AG's business
that also brokers sales of portfolios of private equity assets
to investors.
Nigel Dawn will be the global head of Evercore's new private
capital advisory unit while Nicolas Lanel will run the European
operations, Evercore said in a statement. The New York-based
investment bank already has a primary private funds group that
helps fund managers raise capital from investors.
Dawn stepped down as global co-head of the private funds
group at UBS last month following a 16-year career with the
Swiss bank that culminated in him founding its secondary
advisory team in 2004 and working on transactions worth more
than $25 billion in total.
Lanel joined UBS in 2004 to cover institutional investors in
Europe and the Middle East and in 2007 set up UBS's European
secondary market advisory practice. He later became co-head of
its secondary advisory group.
The duo's departure comes as UBS and other major private
placement agents such as Credit Suisse Group AG and
Lazard Ltd face increasing competition from independent
groups such as Mercury Capital Advisers, which spun out of Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, and boutiques such as Campbell
Lutyens and Triago.
Evercore has looked externally to develop its private funds
group in the past. In 2010, it acquired the fund placement
business of Neuberger Berman, the former asset management
business of Lehman Brothers.
Evercore said Dawn and Lanel will be among the principals
that will own a minority stake in its private capital advisory
business, which is expected to launch during the second half of
the year following further hires to support the business in
North America and Europe.