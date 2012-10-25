Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Oct 25 Evercore Partners Inc's third-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates as compensation-related expenses fell at the boutique investment bank.
Adjusted net income fell to $17.3 million, or 40 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $153 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $139 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $25.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
* Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage: