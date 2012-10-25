Oct 25 Evercore Partners Inc's third-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates as compensation-related expenses fell at the boutique investment bank.

Adjusted net income fell to $17.3 million, or 40 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $153 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $139 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $25.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.