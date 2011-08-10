Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for $4.3 bln
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday it agreed to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone Group LP for $4.3 billion in cash.
NEW YORK Aug 10 Evercore Partners (EVR.N) investment banker Jane Sadowsky, an adviser to utilities and power companies, has left the firm, a spokesman said.
Evercore had no further comment on the departure.
Sadowsky was a senior managing director in Evercore's corporate advisory business where she advised on deals including Exelon's (EXC.N) agreement to buy Constellation Energy Group. CEG.N
She previously was co-head of Citigroup's (C.N) North America power investment banking group.
Evercore said in June that it would buy U.K. advisory firm Lexicon Partners, bringing on new investment bankers who focus on utilities and infrastructure as part of that deal. That acquisition is expected to close during this quarter. (Reporting by Michael Erman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
Feb 10 Walt Disney Co said it would raise its holding in Euro Disney SCA to 85.7 percent by acquiring most of Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Co's stake in the Paris Disneyland operator.