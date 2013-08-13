Aug 13 Evercore Wealth Management LLC said
Tuesday it has expanded its national wealth advisory service
with the hiring of a senior strategist from GenSpring Family
Offices.
Jewelle Bickford joined Evercore on Monday and will work
closely with the firm's planning and investment advisers,
focusing on family governance, impact investing and the
expansion of Evercore's Wise Women events, which are gatherings
for the firm's female clients.
Bickford will be based in New York and will report to
Evercore Chief Executive Officer Jeff Maurer.
Bickford worked at GenSpring since 2009 and was responsible
for cultivating relationships with high-net-worth families and
led the company's focus on women and wealth.
GenSpring, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks Inc, had
no comment when contacted.
Prior to her job at GenSpring, Bickford was a global partner
at Rothschild Group, concentrating on cross-border new business
origination and was head of the debt capital markets for
Rothschild Inc. She previously ran an investment banking firm,
Bickford & Partners Inc, which she merged into Rothschild Inc in
1994.
Evercore Wealth Management - a subsidiary of Evercore
, an independent investment banking advisory firm - was
founded in November 2008 and has 27 partners. As of June 30, it
managed client assets totaling $4.7 billion.