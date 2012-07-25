US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Bermuda-based reinsurer Everest Re Group Ltd's quarterly profit blew past analysts' expectations on higher margins and underwriting profits.
The company's second-quarter net profit rose to $214.6 million, or $4.08 per share, from $131.3 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Operating income, which excludes certain investment gains and losses, was $4.25 per share, above analysts' estimate of $3.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premium earned for the April-June quarter remained flat at $1.04 billion.
The combined ratio-- which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- fell to 89 percent from 98 percent, a year earlier.
The reinsurer's shares, which have risen more than 6 percent in the last three months, closed at $102.08 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: