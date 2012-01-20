HONG KONG Jan 20 Evergrande Real Estate , the second-largest developer in mainland China by sales value, said on Friday it plans to invest 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) to build a tourism project in Harbin in northeastern China.

Evergrande announced the deal in a statement, saying it had struck a strategic investment agreement with the municipal government of Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province. No timeframe was given for the investment, which will include a theme park, shops and a hotel.

Evergrande develops mid-market homes, specializing in second- and third-tier cities across China. It has forecast flat sales for 2012, as the market slows and developers diversify out of residential into commercial property.

Beijing has been targeting the residential sector with measures curbing how many properties buyers can purchase in China, in a bid to reduce prices, which are falling .

Private-equity investor Blackstone Group said on Thursday it had sold a stake that a fund it runs held in an Evergrande residential project in Guangzhou, a Tier 1 city in Guangdong province, in southern China.

Evergrande shares were trading up 0.5 percent in Friday afternoon trade in Hong Kong, with the property and construction index down 0.1 percent. ($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)