HONG KONG May 28 China's Evergrande Real Estate Group is planning to raise around $600 million in a Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of Evergrande, the most indebted developer among China's top 10 property firms, were suspended from trading on Thursday. They closed at HK$6.91 in the previous session. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)