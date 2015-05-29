HONG KONG May 29 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd on Friday said a share placement raised net proceeds of about HK$4.6 billion ($593.30 million), slightly less than planned, for refinancing and general working capital.

Evergrande said in a statement it had agreed to sell 820 million new shares, about 5.25 percent of the enlarged share capital, at a placing price of HK$5.67, below the indicative price range offered on Thursday.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Thursday reported China's fourth-largest property developer by sales was offering 747.6 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$6.22 to HK$6.36 each, seeking to raise $600-613 million.

"The placing and subscription will provide an opportunity to raise further capital for the company whilst broadening the shareholder base and the capital base of the company," Evergrande said in a statement.

Shares of Evergrande will resume trading on Friday. The placing price represents a 17.95 percent discount to its closing price of HK$6.91 on Wednesday.

