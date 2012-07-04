HONG KONG, July 4 Evergrande Real Estate , China's No.2 property developer by sales, has filed a police report related to a short-seller that accused it of fraud, bribery and financial irregularity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company filed the report at Hong Kong's police headquarters, said the source, who declined to be named because she was not authorised to speak to the media. No other details on the report were available.

Mainland China media also reported Evergrande had filed a report.

Hong Kong police declined to comment.

Around $1 billion was wiped off Evergrande's market value on June 21 after news broke of the accusations by Citron Research. Evergrande said allegations it bribed government officials to buy land were "malicious slander".

Citron Research, which is run by Andrew Left from his Beverley Hills, California home, could not be reached outside normal business hours.

Shares in Evergrande, which has China's largest land bank at 137 million square meters, closed up 3 percent at HK$4.09 on Wednesday, beating a 0.1 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock has risen 3 percent since June 21.

Citron Research targets companies with research exposing what it claims are financial irregularities and shorts the shares to profit when they decline in value.

(Reporting By Joy Leung; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill)