HONG KONG, April 15 China's Evergrande Real
Estate Group said on Wednesday it would guarantee
buyers an unconditional refund of money paid for a home up until
they took possession, a move that could help boost sales at the
country's No. 4 property developer.
The company said that from Thursday, customers of its 305
projects nationwide would be able to ask for a refund "without
reasons" before the final delivery of an apartment, which
usually takes six to twelve months in China.
"This new promotion will be able to absorb homebuyers who
were on the sideline, because market confidence now is still
weak," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Kong.
UOB Kay Hian analyst Edison Bian said the policy showed
Evergrande's confidence in its projects but added that it could
have an impact on property prices if many buyers asked for a
refund.
Growth in Chinese real estate investment in the first
quarter slowed to the lowest rate since 2009 as developers
focused on clearing excess inventory, while a series of
government support measures slowed the rate of decline in
property sales, official data showed on Wednesday.
Evergrande's deputy chairman, James Xia, told reporters in
its home base of Guangzhou that the policy aimed to protect the
rights of homebuyers and he hoped others in the industry would
offer refunds in the future, according to media reports.
Evergrande, the most indebted developer among China's top 10
property firms, is seeking additional funding to expand and has
cut leverage on its balance sheet over the past two years to a
third by classifying some of it as equity.
The company has joined smaller property firms in offering
zero-interest downpayment loans. The easy credit shows Chinese
developers are willing to take a gamble to keep sales on track,
but it also highlights the risk of a broader industry correction
if buyers default.
