HONG KONG, March 30 Evergrande Real Estate Group
Ltd said on Monday it would spin off and list its
spring water, grain & oil and dairy businesses in Hong Kong
after three years, as well as invest 4.5 billion yuan in four
non-core businesses in the coming three years.
The group also said its core profit for 2014 rose 16.5
percent, beating market expectations, helped by record sales and
an increase in completed projects.
China's fourth-largest property developer by sales said its
core profit last year was 12 billion yuan, above an average
forecast of 9.4 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate.
