HONG KONG, March 28 China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it was introducing a second round of investment for its backdoor listing in mainland China.

Chief Executive Xia Haijun, speaking at an earnings press conference, said the company aimed to raise 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) to 20 billion yuan in investment.

Evergrande Group earlier reported an 89 percent rise in 2016 core profit due to a booming real estate market that saw a strong increase in sales prices and volumes. ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christian Schmollinger)