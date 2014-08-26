HONG KONG Aug 26 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, China's third-largest property developer by sales, said on Tuesday its core profit in the first half rose 39.3 percent, helped by the company's effort to expand into upper-tier cities.

The Guangzhou-based property developer's core profit in the first six months was 6.5 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), while net profit climbed 13.6 percent to 7.1 billion yuan.

"The board believes that with the peak of sales in the coming second half of 2014, the general situation of excessive housing supply is expected to continue," the company said in a statement.

Before the announcement, shares of Evergrande were flat, compared to a 0.13 percent fall in the broader market.

($1 = 6.1525 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)