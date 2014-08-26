BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
HONG KONG Aug 26 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, China's third-largest property developer by sales, said on Tuesday its core profit in the first half rose 39.3 percent, helped by the company's effort to expand into upper-tier cities.
The Guangzhou-based property developer's core profit in the first six months was 6.5 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), while net profit climbed 13.6 percent to 7.1 billion yuan.
"The board believes that with the peak of sales in the coming second half of 2014, the general situation of excessive housing supply is expected to continue," the company said in a statement.
Before the announcement, shares of Evergrande were flat, compared to a 0.13 percent fall in the broader market.
($1 = 6.1525 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA, the country's sixth-biggest for-profit education firm, could opt for a public listing in order to fund growth and acquisitions, Planning Director Fábio Figueiredo told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.