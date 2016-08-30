HONG KONG Aug 30 China Evergrande Group , the country's second-largest homebuilder by sales, posted a 78.6 percent drop in first-half net profit.

Net profit for the first half came in at 2 billion yuan ($302 million) compared with 9.4 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) a year ago. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 87.5 billion yuan.

Evergrande, highly acquisitive but also one of the sector's most indebted firms, has been in the spotlight after building up a stake of almost 7 percent in rival China Vanke , which is is embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial firm Baoneng Group.

Vanke, China's top homebuilder, said last week Evergrande had not responded to its queries about its intentions in building up the stake. ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)