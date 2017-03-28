BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 28 China Evergrande Group , the nation's biggest property developer by sales value, on Tuesday reported an 89 percent rise in 2016 core profit due to a booming real estate market that saw a strong increase in sales prices and volumes.
Core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, was 20.81 billion yuan ($3.02 billion).
Net profit rose 1.6 percent to 17.62 billion yuan. Perpetual capital instruments - high-interest debt "disguised" as equity - rose 49 percent to 112.9 billion yuan.
Evergrande shares were up 2.9 percent ahead of the results compared with a 0.6 percent gain in the broader Hong Kong market . ($1 = 6.8834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings. In a