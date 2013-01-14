BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 14 Chinese home builder Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Monday its contract sales for 2013 are targeted at 100 billion yuan ($16 billion), up 25 percent from last year.
Evergrande, which focuses on mass-market housing in more remote parts of China, said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that 2012 contract sales were 80 billion yuan.
For statement, please click here. ($1 = 6.2161 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.