Jan 14 Chinese home builder Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Monday its contract sales for 2013 are targeted at 100 billion yuan ($16 billion), up 25 percent from last year.

Evergrande, which focuses on mass-market housing in more remote parts of China, said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that 2012 contract sales were 80 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.2161 Chinese yuan)