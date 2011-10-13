HONG KONG Oct 13 Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said its property sales in September jumped 79.4 percent from a year earlier to 9.16 billion yuan ($1.44 billion).

Contracted sales in the first nine months of 2011 amounted to 69.29 billion yuan ($10.9 billion), achieving 98.9 percent of its full-year sales target, Evergrande said in a statement. It gave no reason for the increase.

Rival Yuexiu Property Co Ltd posted a 78.3 percent year on year rise in its contracted sales for September to 1.25 billion yuan with the management saying it is confident in achieving the full-year sales target of 9 billion yuan.

Major Chinese developers, including Poly (Hong Kong) Investment Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , had said earlier this week that they recorded strong increases in contracted sales in the first three quarters despite Beijing's tight credit policy to slow the country's rampant property market.

Evergrande's shares rose more than 16 percent on Thursday, outperforming a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index by 0252 GMT.

($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)