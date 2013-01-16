BRIEF-Beni Stabili repurchased bonds due 2019 for EUR 266.7 mln
* Repurchased bonds for 266.7 million euros ($282.12 million), representing 98.78 percent of convertible bonds due April 17, 2019
HONG KONG Jan 16 Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is looking to raise up to HK$4.5 billion ($581 million) through a top-up share placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, on Wednesday.
The offer of 1 billion shares is being marketed at an indicative price range of HK$4.35-$4.50 per share. Shares already in issue last traded up 1.97 percent at HK$4.65 on Wednesday.
If demand is good, the deal could be increased in size to 1.2 billion shares and the proceeds will be used for the repayment of corporate debt and general corporate purposes, IFR said.
BOC International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
PARIS, March 9 A French prosecutor sought a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday against the head of French banking group BPCE, Francois Perol, in a illegal conflict of interest case.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.