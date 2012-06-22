HONG KONG, June 22 Shares in Chinese developer
Evergrande Real Estate extended their slide on Friday,
opening down 4.3 percent, with the country's second-largest
developer by sales saying it is considering legal action to
defend itself against an attack by a short seller.
Evergrande's stock fell 11 percent on Thursday, wiping
around $1 billion off the company's value, after it was targeted
by a report from U.S.-based Citron Research, which said the firm
was insolvent..
Barclays Capital issued a report on Friday stating "there
is still no clarity on whether the accusations are true or
false," despite the company holding a conference call to
reassure investors.
Chairman Hui Ka Yan, who owns 63 pecent of the company, said
in the call on Thursday that the company has 13 billion yuan ($2
billion) of cash on hand, sufficient to cover its operations.
The company said it would not revise its forecast of 80
billion yuan for the year and said it is organizing a team of
lawyers to defend itself against the accusations.
($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan)