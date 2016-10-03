(Corrects to "million" from "billion" in 2nd last paragraph)

HONG KONG Oct 3 Shares in Chinese property developer Evergrande Group were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon, the stock exchange said, without giving a reason for the halt.

Evergrande, the country's no. 2 developer by sales for the first half of this year, said it would issue a statement later in the day.

Highly acquisitive Evergrande has captured investor attention after amassing some $57 billion in debt, although it has a market value of about $10 billion.

It has also bought shares worth $2.2 billion in rival China Vanke , putting itself itself in the middle of a high profile corporate battle.

Last week it said it was selling some non-core assets for $405 million.

Its shares last traded at HK$5.24, unchanged from Friday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)