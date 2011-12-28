HONG KONG Dec 28 Evergreen Marine Corp
(Taiwan) Ltd said it has agreed to strengthen
cooperation with CKYH-the Green Alliance, whose members include
China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd, on Asia-Europe and
Asia-Mediterranean trade lanes from the second quarter of 2012.
Analysts said the move would help the Taiwanese container
ship operator and its partners compete with new alliances formed
between AP Moller-Maersk's Maersk Line and CMA CGM,
and the G6 Alliance of six container shipping
companies, amid an industry downturn.
Shares of Evergreen Marine rose 5.3 percent on Wednesday but
are down about 43 percent this year amid a slowing global
economy and an oversupply of ships.
The Taiwanese container ship operator said in a statement
that all parties aimed to enhance the frequency of service
loops, the expedition of delivery terms and full-scale port
coverage in their services.
Evergreen would not join CKYH-the Green Alliance, whose
members are China COSCO, Japan's Kawasaki Kisen
Kaisha Ltd or "K" Line, Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine
Transport Corp and South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co
Ltd.
The majority of the ships operating on twelve service loops
between Asia and Europe would range in capacity from 8,000
twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) to 13,000 TEU.
"The alliances will help stabilise freight rates in
Asia-Europe trade lanes in the long term," said JihSun
Securities analyst Rita Hsueh in a research report on Saturday.
"However, freight rates should continue to be weak unless liners
actively cut their capacity."
Maersk said last month that its container shipping arm fell
into the red in the third quarter and was expected to continue
to record a loss for the remainder of the year amid weak freight
rates.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)