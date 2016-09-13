JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesian textile material trader PT Evergreen Invesco Tbk said it was planning a rights issue to raise about 30 trillion rupiah ($2.3 billion).

The company will issue up to 150 billion new shares, it said in a statement late on Friday. The price of the offering has not been set yet.

Evergreen shares fell 0.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday. Monday was a public holiday in Indonesia.

($1 = 13,155.00 rupiah)