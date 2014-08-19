MUMBAI Aug 19 India-focused private equity fund Everstone Group has hired a top executive from Goldman Sachs in Asia as its new chief executive, it said on Tuesday.

L. Brooks Entwistle was most recently chairman of Goldman Sachs Southeast Asia and CEO of the investment bank's Singapore operations.

He will continue to be based in Singapore and oversee Everstone's day-to-day management as well as lead transactions and originate deals, according to the Everstone statement.

Entwistle also spent time in Mumbai as CEO and founder of Goldman Sachs India, according to Everstone.

Everstone manages $2 billion under its private equity and real estate funds and also focuses on Southeast Asia. Among its recent transactions, it became the India partner for Burger King Worldwide Inc. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Matt Driskill)