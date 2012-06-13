June 13 Canadian broadcast equipment maker
Evertz Technologies Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in
quarterly profit on higher international sales.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to C$13.5 million, or 18 Canadian
cents per share, from C$12.4 million, 16 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to C$76.3 million for the quarter
ended April 30, 2012.
International region revenue rose 42 percent to C$39.6
million.
The Burlington, Ontario-based company's purchase order
backlog at the end of May was more than C$57 million.
Evertz shares, which have risen 12 percent so far in 2012,
closed at C$13.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
