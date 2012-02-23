LONDON Feb 23 Everything Everywhere,
Britain's biggest mobile carrier, expects to start building a
next-generation LTE network by the end of the year, catching up
with the United States and parts of Scandinavia and Asia that
already have more advanced networks.
Everything Everywhere, a joint venture of France Telecom
and Deutsche Telekom, is likely to be the
first of Britain's carriers to deploy LTE, as it already has
radio spectrum it can use for the new, faster services.
Rolling out the fourth-generation (4G) network is dependent
on approval from regulator Ofcom, which must sanction the use of
the 1800 MHz spectrum for a purpose other than the one for which
it was granted.
Everything Everywhere is hopeful Ofcom will give its
approval by April or May, allowing it to proceed on schedule
with the new network, which promises connection speeds many
times faster than current, third-generation networks.
It is planning Britain's first LTE trials over 1800 MHz in
the western English city of Bristol starting in April.
"We expect a small-scale commercial launch with focus on
mobile broadband, initially. We'll further expand in 2013 as
more devices become available," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee
told journalists at a briefing.
There is so far a limited number of phones that are
compatible with LTE technology.
Ofcom is also preparing for an auction of spectrum that will
be awarded specifically for 4G services, amid wrangling among
the operators over the terms. Britain's other carriers are
Vodafone, O2 and Three.
Everything Everywhere is spending 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4
billion) on upgrading its network.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
