LONDON, Sept 1 Richard Moat, the manager who
restructured T-Mobile's (DTEGn.DE) UK unit before its merger
with Orange UK (part of France Telecom ), has quit the
Everything Everywhere joint venture in a reshuffle under new
chief executive Olaf Swantee in which a number of executives are
departing.
Swantee was in July named head of Everything Everwhere,
Britain's biggest mobile operator, having previously run France
Telecom's European operations.
Moat had cut costs at the T-Mobile unit before the merger,
as it battled weak margins and struggled to compete with
Vodafone and Telefonica .
As Everything Everwhere's chief financial officer he had
been seen as its next likely boss when chief executive Tom
Alexander quit, only to be overlooked as the company appointed
Swantee.
Analysts said the joint venture had struggled as it worked
to integrate the two businesses and suffered declining earnings
and revenue in the first half. But it recently performed well in
signing up contract customers to use more expensive smartphones.
However analysts also note management may always have a
difficult job of answering to the two parent companies, France
Telecom and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
"The leadership team I'm announcing today draws from the
existing talent within Everything Everywhere as well as bringing
in some new faces with broad-ranging, international expertise,"
Swantee said.
"I am committed to the established business goals and
financial targets -- as well as to running a responsible and
sustainable business."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)