July 24 Everything Everywhere Finance PLC : * Q2 service revenue excluding regulatory Mobile termination rate (mtr) and

roaming cuts improves to 0.0% * including impact of regulation -4.4% (Q1 2013: -5.4%) * H1 adjusted EBITDA up 9.1% yoy to £734M, a margin of 22.9% (H1

2012 20.3%) * 4g adoption rate doubles in Q2 over previous five months * Board of directors have recommended an interim 2013 dividend of £159M to be

paid in September 2013