UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
July 24 Everything Everywhere Finance PLC : * Q2 service revenue excluding regulatory Mobile termination rate (mtr) and
roaming cuts improves to 0.0% * including impact of regulation -4.4% (Q1 2013: -5.4%) * H1 adjusted EBITDA up 9.1% yoy to £734M, a margin of 22.9% (H1
2012 20.3%) * 4g adoption rate doubles in Q2 over previous five months * Board of directors have recommended an interim 2013 dividend of £159M to be
paid in September 2013
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher