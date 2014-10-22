BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 22 German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG have sold their jointly owned regional gas grid EVG Thueringen to the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, E.ON said on Wednesday.
No purchase price was disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )