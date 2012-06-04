VIENNA, June 4 EVN AG has signed a
five-year syndicated revolving credit facility worth 500 million
euros ($618.2 million) to replace an existing facility, the
Austrian energy group said.
Bayerische Landesbank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group Bank and
Societe Generale coordinated the transaction among 13 banks, it
added in a statement on Monday.
"The new credit facility primarily serves as a liquidity
reserve, and comprises the cornerstone of a stable financing
structure of EVN," finance chief Stefan Szyszkowitz said.
EVN also has bilateral credit lines at its disposal from
seven Austrian banks amounting to 175 million euros.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)